Walter Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Walter Parker

ORANGEBURG -- Walter Parker, 69, of 5645 Bamberg Road, Cope, died Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness,

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandson, Brandon Perry, 4592 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2020.
Glover's Funeral Home
To Jannie and your family, you have my deepest Sympathy. May God bless you all.
Martha G Holmes
December 18, 2020
Get your rest uncle you're fought a good fight.but God knows best continue to watch over us.love you uncle walter from your neice Nicole
Nicole Jefferson
December 15, 2020
My Condolences to the Family´s
Sarah Rhodes
December 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Debra Johnson
December 15, 2020
To the Parker family whom I know dearly and love. You have my condolences, may God provide everyone healing and the comfort they need to get through this process.
Eugenia James
December 15, 2020
My Sincere Condolences To Jannie And Your Family...I Pray For Your Strength And Comfort
Diane Corbett
December 13, 2020
My Condolences to the Parker family..
Veronica Harrison
December 12, 2020
My condolences to the family!!
Lou West
December 12, 2020
You will be missed a very quiet an nice man and GOD is with your family always
Ruth Busby &Jr
December 12, 2020
