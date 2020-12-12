Walter Parker

ORANGEBURG -- Walter Parker, 69, of 5645 Bamberg Road, Cope, died Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness,

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandson, Brandon Perry, 4592 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com