Warren Jean Gantt
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Warren Jean Gantt

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Warren Jean Gantt, 76, of 7435 Five Chop Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at Island Cemetery, Santee with the Rev. Frances Rivers officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services, and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Williams Funeral home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence. Condolences may also be expressed to her son, James Gantt Jr. at 803-854-3967.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
