Wesley Rollin Hanna
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Wesley Rollin Hanna

BAMBERG -- Wesley Rollin Hanna, 63, of Bamberg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from complications related to COVID. As a family, it has been decided to postpone his memorial service until the threat of community spread has lessened.

Born in Concord, California, on Sept. 28, 1957, "Wes" was the youngest son of the late George and Winifred Hanna of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hanna and his sons, Jackson Hanna and Aaden Martin.

"Wes" has one living brother, Doug of California.

His brother, George of Las Vegas, Nevada has arrived before him in heaven.

His is also survived by his special friend, Angela.

"Wes" has been a dedicated employee of the South Carolina Department of Transportation for many years. An avid lover of music, you could often find him behind the drum set for many bands including Medicine Hat. He was a diehard supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks, a sports fanatic of football, baseball and soccer and also enjoyed online sports forums. However, his truest passion was his love for his children.

We take this time to remember and celebrate the life of Wesley Hanna. He will be missed beyond words. Our comfort is found in knowing we will see him again.

Thank you for all of the love and support we have received during our deepest time of loss.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Wes' passing. I know he will be dearly missed by all that knew him. My deepest sympathy to all of his family.
Cindy Cripps
Work
September 25, 2021
This makes me so sad Wes. Thank you for the memories, and the importance of lyrics! "Carry on, my wayward son."
Rosalind
September 24, 2021
Wes was a great listener and an awesome friend. I will miss him. Until I see you again
Wanda Miller
Friend
September 21, 2021
Fly high brother!
TERRY COLLINS
Friend
September 20, 2021
You are missed terribly! Fly high my friend. Until we meet again. You always knew how to make me laugh! Love you
Tammy Martin
Family
September 20, 2021
A loving father & a faithful friend.. Rest easy until we see you again
Keri Martin
September 20, 2021
We will never forget Wes. He will be missed for as long as any of us lives.
Harold Ward
Friend
September 20, 2021
