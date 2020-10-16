Menu
Willard S. Sabb

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Willard S. Sabb, 68, of 1385 Campus Drive, died suddenly Oct. 10, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Warren Chapel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerome Anderson officiating and Bishop H.T. Gainey presiding.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, OCt. 19, 2020, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Allison Sabb-Glenn, 1613 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
