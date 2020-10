Willard Sabb

SUMMERVLLE -- The Rev. Willard Sabb, 68, fo 1385 Campus Drive, Orangeburg, died suddenly.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Allison Sabb-Glenn, 1613 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.