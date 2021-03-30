Menu
Pastor William B. Amaker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Pastor William B. Amaker

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Pastor William B. Amaker, 80, of Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Matthews Church of God Cemetery, 1112 Bridge St., St. Matthews. Pastor Bobby Daymon is officiating.

Pastor Amaker passed away Monday, March 29.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Friends may express condolences to his wife, Cora Amaker, 6549 Five Chop Road, Santee; his daughter, Stacy Amaker, 803-662-3209; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.
My condolences to the family.
Patsy Green-Anderson
April 5, 2021
We will miss you and your warm ways and presence. Love you cuz.
Rev Johnnie and Annette Wright
April 5, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the A maker family on Passing of your love one may God continue to strengthen You through this difficult time my prayers and thoughts are with you at this time may His continue to cover you all at this time while your going this experience Patricia Bailey and Family
Patricia Bailey
April 5, 2021
Please know that earth has no sorrow that heaven can't heal. May you be strengthened by the love and memories you shared with cousin "Shot". My sincere condolences from Sylverleen's daughters.
Glenda Pinckney
April 3, 2021
May our prayers, thoughts, actions and sympathies help sustain the Amaker's and Williams' Family at this time of sorrow. Rest in peace... Sister Georgia and Mother Fludd
Georgia M. Fludd, Santee, S C
March 31, 2021
