William Paul "Bill" Barrett Sr.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
William "Bill" Paul Barrett Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- William "Bill" Paul Barrett Sr., 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 30, 2021. He was the husband of Janet P. Barrett.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Bill was born in Schenectady, New York, a son of the late F. Nelson Barrett and the late Ruth Barrett. He graduated with a B.A.A. ACC from Siena College, Loudonville, New York, in 1961. Bill also served in the New York Army National Guard for eight years. He worked at Stanley Works in New Britain, Connecticut and Stanley Tools in Cheraw for 20 years. Bill also worked at Utica/Triangle Tool Groups and Central Soya/Orangeburg Foods in Orangeburg for 32 years. He was a member of the Morning Rotary Club, Rotarian of the year, and Paul Harris Fellow. Bill was also on the Jr. Achievement Board, DORA Board, served on the Zoning and Planning Commission, and was the treasurer at the Church of the Redeemer.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 57 years; three sons, William P. Barrett Jr. (Tyler), James A. Barrett (Angela), and Greg A. Barrett (Jennifer); a brother, Joseph Barrett (Monica) of Schenectady, New York; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his pal, Ruthie.

Memorials may be sent to the Church of the Redeemer, P.O. Drawer 9, Orangeburg, SC 29116; the Cart Fund of the Morning Rotary Club of Orangeburg, P.O Box 2271, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, P.O Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
SC
Bill was a great Rotarian, and a model to me in Rotary service! --But I especially loved to hear him talk about seeing Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra playing back in the day! I'm so grateful for the opportunity to have been in the same club as he was!
Tom Cassidy
September 9, 2021
I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Bill at Orangeburg Foods. He was fun loving and a very professional boss who loved to be a big part of his friends and family´s life. Rest In Peace Bill, you will be missed.
Marcia and Jeff Hallman
September 2, 2021
