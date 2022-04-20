Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William D. "Skee" Dantzler II
FUNERAL HOME
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC

William D. 'Skee' Dantzler II

BRANCHVILLE -- William D. "Skee" Dantzler II, 51 years of age, died Saturday April 16, 2022, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. Friends may call at the residence, 1093 Hoghaven Road, Branchville.

Survived by his parents, William D "Doug" Dantzler and Brenda T Dantzler; a daughter, Willow Elizabeth Dantzler of Moncks Corner; a sister, Simmie D. Freeman (Blake) of Cayce; three nieces, Hadley and Holland Freeman, and Emoree Steedly; a cousin, Renee Steedly (Bubba); and a number of aunts and uncles.

Donations may be may be sent to Ott Funeral Home, Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be made a www.ottfh.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ott Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.