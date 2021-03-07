William Jerry Gates

ST. MATTHEWS --William Jerry Gates, 78, of St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Scott Wagoner will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Honored to service as pallbearers are Johnny Bell, Bobby Bell, David Gates, Rick Floyd, Chris Jones and Sanford Nettles.

Mr. Jerry was born on Jan. 5, 1943. He was the son of the late Raymond J. Gates Jr. and the late Mary Cleo Davis Shumaker. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Jerry was retired from Ambler Industries after over 30 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Gates Sewing Machine Repair. He enjoyed shooting pool, flying his ultralight airplane and riding around in his '69 kit car that he rebuilt. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy Gates and his sister, Mary Carn.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Gloria Nettles Gates of the home; son, Tony Gates (Hope) of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Kyle Gates (Hannah), Carmen Floyd (Rick); great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Gates; aunt, Thelma Dawkins (Billy) and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Regency Hospice, especially, Denean Carson, Myra Ardis, Gina Cuttino, Tracy Stanley and RMC Social Worker, Tara Crider for their love and support during this difficult time.

Friends and family may call the residence of Gloria Gates.

Memorials may be made to Regency Hospice at 105 Rodriguez Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

