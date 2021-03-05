William "Bill" Smith Hall Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- William "Bill" Smith Hall, Sr., 76, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Trip Boland will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mark Murphy, Troy Murphy, Wes Murphy, Ed Hall, Blane Hall, Trey Hall and Ethan Hall.

Mr. Hall was born on Nov. 25, 1944, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Thomas E. Hall Sr. and the late Dorothy Smith Hall. He was retired from Bellsouth after 36 years of service. Mr. Hall was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Buckhead Hunt Club, Mid-Carolina Gun Club and the Bair Dove Club.

He was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Murphy and a brother, Thomas E. Hall Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Libby" G. Hall; children, Michelle H. Callahan (Kevan), Paula Hall (Alvin Mitchell), William S. Hall Jr. (Brandy); grandchildren, Zack Callahan, Brianne Woodruff, Caitlyn McDaniel, Ethan Hall, Blane Hall, Trey Hall, Carly Hall and a great-grandchild, Graysen B. Callahan.

