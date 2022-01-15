Menu
William N. Holliday
William N. Holliday

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. William N. Holliday of 350 Willow Swamp Road, Norway, will be held at noon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Baptist Church Road in Norway.

Mr. Holliday passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

There will not be any viewing.

Family and friends may call his wife, Mrs. Sarah Holliday, at (803) 682-0643 or (803) 682-0925.

Friends may also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Sarah and family...I am sorry for your temporary separation as Mr. William Holliday has made his exit from earth to eternity. He was a great supervisor to work with at SRS. May the God of all comfort be a comfort to you in this hour. Blessings
DeAnn Wilder
January 30, 2022
So sorry for your loss William was a special man He in his quiet way showed me the way to Christ our Lord and savior I thank God for His warrior in Christ Special prayers and blessing to His family
Theresa Thomas
January 25, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Verta P. Jones
January 22, 2022
Sending my condolences and prayers to you. May God continue to bless you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Robyn A. Hawkins
January 21, 2022
sending my condolences to the family
smalls Earline
Family
January 20, 2022
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Holliday. He was a fair supervisor with a good sense of humor. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Clarice Simmons
January 19, 2022
My condolences to cousin Sarah,children and family. God continue bless and strengthen you.
Betty Williams Jenkins
January 19, 2022
My First supervisor at SRS. What a different he made in my time at SRS. A great man that will truly be missed. I send my condolences and prayers from the Morris family!
Daniel Morris
Work
January 17, 2022
Sending my prayers and condolences to the Holliday family.
Anita Glover
January 17, 2022
You have my sincere condolences, and I will keep you close in my thoughts and prayers.
Henrietta Hampton-Ellis
Other
January 15, 2022
Had the pleasure of working for and with Mr Holliday many years at the Savannah River Plant until his retirement. Such a good man to work for and with. You have our condolences.
Tonie Holman
Work
January 15, 2022
