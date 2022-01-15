William N. Holliday

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. William N. Holliday of 350 Willow Swamp Road, Norway, will be held at noon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Baptist Church Road in Norway.

Mr. Holliday passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

There will not be any viewing.

Family and friends may call his wife, Mrs. Sarah Holliday, at (803) 682-0643 or (803) 682-0925.

Friends may also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.