William 'Bill' Howard Hyatt

GILBERT -- William "Bill" Howard Hyatt, 66, husband of Patty L. Hyatt, passed away peacefully in his home in Gilbert, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was a son of the late Donald and Johnnie Sue Hyatt of Bamberg.

Bill was born March 7, 1955, in Clanton, Ala. He served with honor in the United States Air Force, and later moved to South Carolina, where he enjoyed the remainder of his life with his friends and family. He married Patty in 1994, and they built a life together in Bamberg, where he was an involved member of his community. He retired as manager of Lifetime Door Company in Denmark in 2016. He is fondly remembered by his friends and family for his selflessness, sense of humor, and love for Alabama football.

He was the loving husband of Patty, and a caring father to three children, Amber (Ray) Cherry, Robert (Mandy) Worrell, and Katelyn Hyatt. Proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Emily, Addie, Olivia, Loga and Braelynn. He is also survived by three sisters, Denise Varden, Teena (Glenn) Hester and Donna (Dale) Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Hyatt and Johnnie Sue Hyatt (Williams); and a sister, Cindy Hyatt.

A memorial sservice will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Cooner Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.