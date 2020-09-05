William Joseph Shuler

REEVESVILLE -- William Joseph Moore "Joey" Shuler, 69, of Reevesville, husband of Pam Fender Shuler, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in the St. George Cemetery, with the Rev. Theron Smith officiating.

Pallbearers will be Perry Chinners, Jamey Fender, Jim Cooner, Kevin Hartzog, Kirkland Gruber and Keith Crook. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Hartzog and Dwayne Carn.

Joey was born on Dec. 21, 1951, a son of the late William Oscar and Minnie Virginia Hartzog Shuler and stepmother, Mary B. Shuler. He was a chip mill foreman with Westvaco and a member of St. George United Methodist Church. He was also an avid, lifelong Gamecock fan and a loyal Dorchester Academy Raider. He was predeceased by his brother, Kitt L. Shuler.

Surviving is his wife, Pam Shuler, Reevesville; a daughter, Jill Shuler (Alex), Mount Pleasant; a son, Denny Shuler (Elizabeth), Reevesville; grandchildren, Cohen and Hollis Shuler, and Ella Grace and Garrett Mozingo.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, Youth Fund, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477.