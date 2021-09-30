William B. Mavins Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Mr. William B. Mavins Jr., born to Mr. William B. Mavins Sr. and Mrs. Ola Irons Mavins, has died. Services will be held Friday, Oct. 1, in Syracuse.

William moved to Syracuse at 17, coming home often, his reason -- sweet potatoes. He was a "bank robber" in his younger days (sweet potato banks), raw or done.

Mourning and celebrating his leaving, going to a better place, are his wife, Mrs. Lorraine F. Mavins; three sons, Justin and Benjamin and their spouses, Aaron Mavins; six grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Melina, Sulaiman, Muhammad, Yusuf Mavins; six sisters; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be one missed man.

Hollis Funeral Home of Syracuse is assisting the family.