William F. "Bill" Medders

PLANT CITY, Fla. --William F. "Bill" Medders, 85, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Orangeburg, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 31, 2020.

Bill was born on Dec. 12, 1934, in Atlanta, Georgia, and spent his childhood in Brunswick, Georgia. He served his country as a United States Marine before attending the University of Georgia, where he met and later married Donna Clifford. The Medders family went on to live in North Carolina, California and eventually settled in South Carolina. After retiring, Bill and Donna enjoyed playing golf, being active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg and the Country Club of Orangeburg, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Bill spent his last years in Plant City, Florida, where he enjoyed biking and being a member of the YMCA. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Donna Clifford Medders.

He is survived by daughters, Mary Medders Anderson (Lewis) of Plant City, and Laura Medders Bush (James) of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Robin DiSalvo (Richard) of Plant City, Will Anderson (Chelsea) of Cocoa, Mary Elizabeth Bush of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Caleb Bush of Canton, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Addy DiSalvo, and Blake DiSalvo; brother, Rod Medders of Beaufort South Carolina, and; sister, Gayle Putnam of Cary, North Carolina.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Grace Manor at Hunters Creek in Plant City for their loving care over the past year.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City.

The family requests all in attendance wear masks. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Plant City Family YMCA at tampaymca.org/give.

