Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Parker Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

William Parker Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- William Parker Jr., 71, of 1051 Beason Road, died Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20,2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Canaan UMC Cemetery, Cope.

Viewing will be held from2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec.19, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
To the Parker family, you have our deepest condolences during this time of the lost of your love one.
Gloria Frazier
December 20, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers To The Family of William Parker; Him I use to Work together at Greenwood Mills back in Our Earlier Years. May God Keep His Family under His Wings in Their Time of Bereavement.
David Franklin
Work
December 19, 2021
May God bless your family sorry for your lost
Ruth Busby
Family
December 17, 2021
Rip dad you left to soon keep watching over us until we meet again
Nicole Jefferson
Family
December 16, 2021
Much love to Will Parker take your rest Big Man... We had great times laughter about old times. God gain and angel with strong wings. Rest easy you man..Anne
Eugenia Hayward James
Friend
December 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss may God give family and friends comfort during this difficult time.Will was an good uncle and friend he will truely be miss by many.He was an type of person, if he can do anything for you he will.Take your rest Unk.
Kelvin Busby and Family
December 14, 2021
Dot and family so sorry to hear of your husband passing. Nancy(SCDOT 3850)
Nancy Haisch
Work
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results