William Parker Jr.
ORANGEBURG -- William Parker Jr., 71, of 1051 Beason Road, died Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20,2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Burial will be in Canaan UMC Cemetery, Cope.
Viewing will be held from2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec.19, 2021.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com