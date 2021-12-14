William Parker Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- William Parker Jr., 71, of 1051 Beason Road, died Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20,2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Canaan UMC Cemetery, Cope.

Viewing will be held from2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec.19, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

