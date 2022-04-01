William 'Bill' George Pfeiffer

ORANGEBURG -- William "Bill" George Pfeiffer, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Pfeiffer was born on March 4, 1943, in Winchester, Ky., the son of the late George B. Pfeiffer and the late Esthermae Fox Pfeiffer Bozard. He joined the United States Army the day after he graduated from high school and held the position of a phlebotomy tech in the Army. After serving his country, he attended the College of Charleston, where he was a 1968 graduate earning a bachelor of science degree. Mr. Pfeiffer went on to retire after 32 years of service with the United States Post Office. Early on while in the Army he saw the need for blood donation. His belief of giving back led him to become a life blood donor. Over his lifetime he donated more than 12 gallons of blood, helping to save hundreds of lives. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and made sure each person knew how very special they were to him. You could count on his support during each life event.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Wanda Rowland Pfeiffer; children, Cynthia M. Kiesel (Charles) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, David N. Pfeiffer (Pamela) of Orangeburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley Foley (Chris) of Lexington, Tate Ulichnie (Suzie) of Orangeburg, Orin Ulichnie of Orangeburg, Sommer Pfeiffer of Charleston, and David Kiesel, Jonathan Kiesel, Kathryn "Katy" Kiesel and Zoe Kiesel, all of Olive Branch; two great-grandchildren, Jaden Ulichnie, Jonah Ulichnie; brothers, Robert Bozard of Bushnell, Florida, Daniel Bozard (Stella) of Columbia; sister, Deborah Shingler (Steve) of Leoma, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Mildred Blakeman (Charles) of Winter Haven, Florida;L and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Charles Kiesel will be officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, April 5, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Friends may call the residence of David and Pamela Pfeiffer, 1017 Homestead Road, Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSMS Foundation, 1100 College St., MUW-190, Columbus, MS 39701, or visit www.thompsonfh.net for the PayPal link.