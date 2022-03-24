William Christopher 'Chris' Stancil III

BRANCHVILLE -- William Christopher "Chris" Stancil III, 38, husband of Stephanie Lee Stancil, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Beulah Baptist Church cemetery, 5502 Wire Road, Branchville, with the Rev. Howard Proveaux and the Rev.Roger Smoak officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Chris was born on June 8, 1983, in Orangeburg, a son of Billy Stancil Jr. and Joyce Dukes Stancil. He was a graduate of Woodland High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College nursing program. He was a registered nurse with Edisto Post-Acute Care. He attended St. George Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was an avid car and gun collector and most importantly loved his wife, children and family.

Surviving are his wife, Stephanie Lee Regalado Stancil; a son, Tyler Rodenberger of Clemson University; daughters, Emma Leigh Stancil and Ava Elaine Stancil; a brother, Wimberly "Kyle" (Lalita) Stancil of Neeses and their son, Elias; sisters, Kimberly Elaine (Wayne) Broad of Ridgeville and their children, Jacob, Kinsley and Kaylee and Janice A. (Todd) Collins of Louisiana; nephew and niece of the home, Kohen and Karsyn Headley; and a number of special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and extended family.