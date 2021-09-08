William M. "Lain" Whisenhunt

ORANGEBURG -- William McLain "Lain" Whisenhunt, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. George Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Dees officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Lain was born in Orangeburg, a son the late William M. Whisenhunt and Evelyn Horger Whisenhunt. He was a graduate of Edisto H.S. and received his Bachelors Degree from Clemson. He was an independent Agricultural Rep and farmer. He was a member of St George Baptist Church where he served as a former Sunday school teacher and deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Rebecca "Becky" Hasty Whisenhunt; one son, Craig Whisenhunt of Orangeburg; two daughters, Kelly Hayden (Eric) of Cope, and Shelly Barber (Brandon) of Seneca; two brothers, Andy Whisenhunt Connie) of Orangeburg and Larry Whisenhunt (Lynn) of Bamberg; one sister, Rene' Dunn of Cordova; eight grandchildren, Cassie, Nathan, Copeland, Noah, Eli, and Easton Hayden, Sage and Rize Barber; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family suggest memorials be forwarded to St George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

