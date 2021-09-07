Menu
Rev. William C. Yon
Rev. William C. Yon

NORTH -- Funeral services for the Rev. William C. Yon, of 119 Pettons Lane, North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Edisto Fork UMC in Orangeburg. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be held at Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Neeses. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. During visitation and services, please wear a face mask. Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2021.
To the family I have you in my prayers in these troubled times after 30 some odd years of seeing my friend every day when he was at UPS he always made your day better as you walked out the guard shack take your rest my friend l will miss you but l won't forget you
Anthony Cloud
Work
September 15, 2021
To: The Family, I'm sorry for your loss. My thoughts an Prayers are with you at this most difficult time. YOURS -N- CHRIST Mrs. Joan G. Brown Savannah, Ga
Mrs. Joan (Gamble ) Brown
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. From The Edmonds family North.
Linda Edmond Kelly
September 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Yon, family. My prayers with the family though your loss.
Delores Darby
September 10, 2021
My condolences to the family of the late Rev. William C. Yon. He was more than a friend to me and my family.He was a very loving person. His presence will definitely be missed. Much love to the family.
Olympia Lee
Family
September 10, 2021
My condolences to the Yon family, praying for you.
Bobbie j Dowling
September 10, 2021
Prayers and blessings to the Yon family. Hold on to God´s unchanging hand. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He will never let you walk your path alone. Love you all.
Gwen Nesbitt
September 10, 2021
I´m on sadden with the passing of my cousin. My heart broken. I will definitely miss you.
Cheryl Snell - CSnell Productions
September 9, 2021
As a 20 year UPS employee, I saw Rev. Yon almost every day. I will miss his smile and humor. RIP MY BROTHER.
Howard Dansby
Work
September 8, 2021
With deepest sympathy and prayers of condolences . .. keep the faith in Lord and He will see you through. With great love ... Pastor Harold Shepherd and The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Olar.
Harold Shepherd
September 8, 2021
On behalf of the Mt.Tabor Baptist Church and Zion Hill Baptist Church families, we extend our deepest condolences for your loss. We continue to pray for his family and for the church family. God is yet able and He never fails!
Rev. Rosevelt Sease
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Yon Family in the loss of Rev. Yon! He will truly be missed. Forever grateful for meeting such a gentle giant.
Contrina Harrison
September 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bishop.Dr.Lionel Sapp
Friend
September 8, 2021
Me & the girls send our deepest deepest condolences condolences to your family and love ones
Joyce Banks &family
Other
September 7, 2021
Sorry about your loss. May God continue to comfort you all in your time of sorrow. He was my pastor at one time. A great man of God. Love, The Antley, Davis, Miles & Williams family
Bevelyn Davis
September 7, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Friend
September 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you family.
Ruthie Wise
Family
September 7, 2021
Too my spiritual family u in my prayers and thoughts love u guys hang in there ok From the Darby Family
Cynthia Ann darby
Family
September 7, 2021
Our prayers are sent your way for strength to endure this lost of Rev Yon.
Apostle T A Holman(HOGIC)
Other
September 7, 2021
