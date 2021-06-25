Menu
Willie Brown
Willie Brown

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Brown, 92, of 1742 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Eric L. Mack is officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1742 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family requests that you call (803) 534-1965 prior to visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply sadden of hearing of the passing of my beloved cousin, WC Brown. He was a great person to be around. Always had a long cigar in his mouth. I am especially grateful to him for introducing my dad to my mom. Rest in peace cousin, see you in the morning.
Roberta Seegars
Family
June 29, 2021
The Brown Family Has Our Deepest Sympathy and Our Prayers. May The Lord Wrap his Wings around the Family in Their Time of Bereavement.
David (Ethel) Franklin
June 26, 2021
