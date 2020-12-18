Menu
Willie Roderick Haigler
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Willie Roderick Haigler

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Willie Roderick Haigler, 60, of 323 Lindberg Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Dec. 16 at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2020.
Our gentle giant....our friend...our brother....you will be greatly missed...Sleep on our brother until that great getting morning, when we all shall see Christ
Bowman High Class of 1978
December 22, 2020
We are sending our sincere and deepest sympathy to William, Margie & Ray in your loss as well as the entire Haigler family. May you be comforted by the memories that you shared and may God bless you all. Daryl & Jolanda Sulton and Yasmin Sulton
Sulton Family
December 20, 2020
I send prayers and condolences from my family to your family, I know it's not easy to lose a love one especially a husband and a father or even a brother, nor a uncle but we know that's God is in control. God never sleeps nor slumber, so I asks you to lean on Him that He will see you through.
Gary Haigler
December 20, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to everyone of your love ones!
Emma M Butler
December 18, 2020
Please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers.
Raymond Walker& Family
December 18, 2020
