Willie B. Harvey
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Willie B. Harvey

BETHESDA, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Harvey, 69, of Bethesda, Md., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.

Mr. Harvey passed away, Thursday, Aug. 19, at Adventist Healthcare, Takoma Park, Md.

Visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A special friend through high school (Old Wilkinson High) and college (SCSU); I will truly miss him. My condolences goes out to the family. My prayer is that you stay encouraged during this time. 1 Samuel 30:6 ... "but David encouraged himself in the Lord his God." Tyrone Adams
Tyrone Adams
September 10, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
September 9, 2021
Our condolences to Brother Morris Harvey and family. Praying for your strength during this difficult time. We love you.
Roderick and Jackie Gordon
September 9, 2021
