Willie Marion Haynes
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Willie Marion Haynes

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- Willie Marion Haynes, 84, passed Dec. 3, 2020, in Far Rockaway.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Public viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from

2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the visitation and service.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of his brother

Marion Haynes 109 Margaret St., Elloree, SC, following COVID-19 guidelines, face mask and social distancing. Friends may also call at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Sponsored by Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Sorry about the loss of your brother you have the Shuler family prayers and deepest sympathy earth has no sorry that heaven cannot heal God bless Almenashuler and family New York.
Almenashuler and family
December 12, 2020
