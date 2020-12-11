Willie Marion Haynes

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- Willie Marion Haynes, 84, passed Dec. 3, 2020, in Far Rockaway.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Public viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from

2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the visitation and service.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of his brother

Marion Haynes 109 Margaret St., Elloree, SC, following COVID-19 guidelines, face mask and social distancing. Friends may also call at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: [email protected]