Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson

ELLOREE -- A memorial service for Mr. Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson, 80, of 104 Shadowfield Court, Elloree,will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on the exterior of Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with Apostle Mary Mood and Paul H. Shivers, Licentiate, officiating.

There will be no viewing.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors; however, condolences may be expressed to Roy or Rose Harrington at 336-210-5764 or 336-210-4905.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Union AME Church
390 Old River Road, Elloree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Going to miss you unk love you
Kendall Oliver
Family
September 14, 2021
My thoughts&prayers are with you&family.
Lillie Kinley
September 13, 2021
