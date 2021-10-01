Menu
Willie James Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Willie James Johnson ( Puff )

BAMBERG -- Willie James Johnson (Puff), 68, of 600 Pine St., died Thursday, Sept. 25, 2021, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the cemetery prior to the services and at the chapel on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The family will greet friends after the service at the gazebo in Denmark on Main Street.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Denmark Community Cemetery
Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
My condolences to the family
Joyce banks
Other
October 1, 2021
My condolences .Sorry for you all lost .May God Comfort and strengthen you all now and in the days to come .
Mary Moody
Other
October 1, 2021
