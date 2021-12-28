Menu
Willie Roger "Scoop" Johnson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Willie Roger 'Scoop' Johnson Jr.

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Willie Roger "Scoop" Johnson Jr., 68, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Beauty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2883 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Mr. Johnson passed away Monday, Dec. 27, at Edisto Acute Home Care in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Phyllis (Marion) Wolfe of Cordova. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Scoop, may the family finds peace from his memory.
Pat Nicholls
December 31, 2021
sending my condolences to the Johnson family
Earline smalls
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family rip scoop
Linda M Frederick
December 29, 2021
May GOD give you strength during this time. The family is in my prayer.
Sherry H. James
December 29, 2021
My sympathy to the Johnson Family. Believe in the Love of God and he will heal all sorrows. Be encouraged...
DIANNE D PAUL
Friend
December 29, 2021
You and your family are in our prayers.
Teressa Ford
December 29, 2021
To the family of Willie Scoop Johnson sorry to hear of your loss, you all are in our prayers.
Larry & Judy Cleckley
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss may God give Family and Friends comfort during this difficult time.Scoop was an good guy.He was always lending an helping hand when need it.Will be truely miss by many .Take your rest my friend.
Kelvin Busby and Family
December 28, 2021
My condolences to you and your family..
Lou Jennings -West
Friend
December 28, 2021
