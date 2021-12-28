Willie Roger 'Scoop' Johnson Jr.

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Willie Roger "Scoop" Johnson Jr., 68, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Beauty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2883 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Mr. Johnson passed away Monday, Dec. 27, at Edisto Acute Home Care in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Phyllis (Marion) Wolfe of Cordova. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.