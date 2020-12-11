Willie 'Billy' Ayers McAlhaney Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Willie "Billy" Ayers McAlhaney Jr., 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Billy was the husband of Jean Matthews McAlhaney.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Billy was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Willie Ayers McAlhaney Sr. and Myrtle Jones McAlhaney. After graduating from high school, he joined the South Carolina National Guard and later the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Billy worked for The Times and Democrat delivering newspapers for more than 55 years. He previously worked with Southland Provision Company for 15 years and the M&R Livestock Station as a buyer. He also worked as a salesman with Merchant Supply Company and Sunshine Potato Chips.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Willie A. McAlhaney III (Melinda), Todd McAlhaney (Jody) and Craig McAlhaney (Claire); grandchildren, Brooke Moore, Morgan McLendon, Cody McAlhaney, Erin McAlhaney and Kayla McAlhaney; great-grandchildren, James Stanley, Alyssa Stanley, Kaydence McLendon and William Moore; sister, Wallace Anne Davenport; and brother, Jim McAlhaney. He was predeceased by his grandson, Dustin McAlhaney.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or First Baptist Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

