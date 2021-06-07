Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie "Nug" Oliver Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Willie "Nug" Oliver Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Willie "Nug" Oliver Jr., 75, of 4455 Rustic St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Barry Fogle is officiating.

Mr. Oliver passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held fro 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.

Friends may visit his daughter, Tammie Jamison, at 894 Houser St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You have condolence for your family.
Sherry Rowe
June 12, 2021
My condolences and deepest sympathy to the family and friends l was once upon a part of this loving family Sharon my classmate and friend from child hood keep your head up god only chose the best and it´s time for him to take his rest l love y´all sorry for your loss
Nita Dickson
Family
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results