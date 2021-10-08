Willie Mae Toomer

BAMBERG -- Willie Mae Toomer, 81, of 254 Orange Grove Road, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.