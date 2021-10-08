Menu
Willie Mae Toomer
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Willie Mae Toomer

BAMBERG -- Willie Mae Toomer, 81, of 254 Orange Grove Road, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery
Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest condolences to you in your time of sorrow. May God be with you.
Pastor Henry & Roberta Cochran
Family
October 8, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this time.
Percila Smith-Barnett aka (Cila)
Family
October 8, 2021
As you walk through this time of loss, may you know that the Lord walks with you and He will comfort you. Sending our sincere condolences to the family.
Gloria Breland & Family
Other
October 8, 2021
We extend to the Toomer Family our deepest condolences in the lost of Mrs Willie Mae Toomer.
The Holman Family
Family
October 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bishop Dr Lionel Sapp
Friend
October 8, 2021
