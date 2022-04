We join with you today as you mourn the loss of your loved one Willie L. Williams. Although your hearts may be heavy with grief during this incredibly sad occasion, we encourage you to pray and continue leaning on God for the comfort and strength that will be necessary to get you through the demise of your loved one. "Love leaves a legacy that cannot be forgotten, and cherished memories never fade. We beseech that God will comfort you in this time of bereavement. May the precious memories that were shared with you be everlasting in your heart. Although he is no longer with you physically, we pray that you will always keep him with you spiritually. Holy Scripture promises us that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Family, please know that we are praying for you today and in the days ahead that God will see each of you through this difficult bereavement period. With Deepest sympathy and much love, The Ellis Family (Mary Lee, Joe, Tricia, Sarah Ann, Ed, Lillian, Mary Ann, Geneva, Charles, Macon and Stanley)

