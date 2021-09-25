Willie Clay Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Clay Williams, 67, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Friends may visit 287 Green St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

