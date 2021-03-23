Wilton 'Mandy Fresh' Clemons

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Wilton "Mandy Fresh" Clemons, 66, of Norway will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery in Cope.

Mr. Clemons passed away Sunday, March 21, at his residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the Clemons family home, 186 Norfield Drive, Norway, from 2 to 7 p.m. daily.

Please wear masks and social distance when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.