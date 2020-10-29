Wynette Benton Stiltz

NORWAY -- Wynette Benton Stiltz of Norway passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Her husband was the late Rev. Edward James Stiltz.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, with the Rev. Edward J. Stiltz officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Wynette was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the late Solomon Jarvis Benton and the late Lorraine Riddle Benton. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Norway.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her youngest son, Richard John Stiltz. Survivors include a son, the Rev. Edward (Sharon) J. Stiltz of Holly Hill; a granddaughter, Kimberly Marie Stiltz of the home; two grandsons, Christopher Stephen McIntosh of Johns Island and Robert (Lora) Brandon McIntosh; a great-grandson, Joshua Edward McIntosh; and a great-granddaughter, Annabeth Polly McIntosh, all of Johns Island.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 367, Norway, SC 29113-0367. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.