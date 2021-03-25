Zane Bryant

NORTH -- Zane Bryant, a long-time resident of North, died unexpectedly in the evening on March 21, 2021, at the age of 49 while at home.

Zane is survived by his father, David Bryant; his son, Erik Bryant; his two brothers, Jason Bryant and Alan Bryant; and his sister, Diane Bryant Brown. He was predeceased by his mother, Eva Lou Bryant; his sister, Karen Bryant; and his brother, James Bryant.

Zane was born Nov. 22, 1971, in Boulder, Colorado, to David Bryant and Eva Lou Frakes Bryant.

Zane was a loving father to his only son, Erik Bryant, and enjoyed playing tennis earlier in his life and was an outstanding competitive player in his youth. He was a compassionate man always willing to help others and care for others' needs. Most recently, he was helping to take care of his father, David Bryant, at his home in North. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him.

Funeral services are being arranged and he will be buried next to his mother, Eva Lou Bryant, and his brother, James Bryant. at St. Mathews Episcopal Church in Fort Motte.