Edna Moss Hensley
HENSLEY, Edna Moss, 96, of Little River, S.C., and previously of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas A. Wooldridge and Dewey Y. Hensley; son, Richard M. Hensley; and brother, Henry A. Moss. She is survived by her children, Phyllis W. Berkle, Victoria H. Erdman, Roger H. Hensley, and Sharon H. Reuling; brother, Calvin L. Moss (Fay); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hensley volunteered at Chippenham Hospital for 15-plus years. Graveside services will be held at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, VA on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local SPCA or Chippenham Volunteer Scholarship Fund. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
