ALEXANDER, James "Jimmy", 77, of Richmond, Va., peacefully departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020. Jimmy was born on March 28, 1943, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alexander and Dollie Robinson; son, Duran Alexander. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Carliss Alexander; son, Paul Alexander (Traci); daughter, Katina Joiner (Darelle); brother, William "Billy" (Bruh) Alexander Jr. (Clara); mother-in-law, Dorothy Jackson; sister-in-law, Vanessa Majors (Lee); brother-in-law, Galen Jackson; five grandchildren, Charlotte Alexander, David Alexander, Aaron Alexander (Jasmine), Liya and Chase Mister; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Ermias Alexander; three nephews, Marshall "Randy" Williamson, Kirk and Corey Langley; loving niece, Karla Galloway (Keenan); goddaughter, Karen Murphy; two devoted cousins, Carmelita Holmes and Richard Bass; a devoted neighbor, Cliff Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 8150 Walnut Grove Road. Interment in the church cemetery. CDC guidelines in effect.