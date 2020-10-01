Menu
ALEXANDER, James "Jimmy", 77, of Richmond, Va., peacefully departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020. Jimmy was born on March 28, 1943, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alexander and Dollie Robinson; son, Duran Alexander. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Carliss Alexander; son, Paul Alexander (Traci); daughter, Katina Joiner (Darelle); brother, William "Billy" (Bruh) Alexander Jr. (Clara); mother-in-law, Dorothy Jackson; sister-in-law, Vanessa Majors (Lee); brother-in-law, Galen Jackson; five grandchildren, Charlotte Alexander, David Alexander, Aaron Alexander (Jasmine), Liya and Chase Mister; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Ermias Alexander; three nephews, Marshall "Randy" Williamson, Kirk and Corey Langley; loving niece, Karla Galloway (Keenan); goddaughter, Karen Murphy; two devoted cousins, Carmelita Holmes and Richard Bass; a devoted neighbor, Cliff Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 8150 Walnut Grove Road. Interment in the church cemetery. CDC guidelines in effect.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
First Shiloh Baptist Church
8150 Walnut Grove Road
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To Paul and family . You have our deepest condolences on the loss of you father. May he RIP. From the late Francine Houston Mom : Carolyn Woolfolk and Family.
Carolyn woollfolk
September 27, 2020
Corky and Family ~ Those we Love can never be more than a thought away; for as long as they are in our memory they are in our hearts to stay =•. Sending love and prayers of comfort at this difficult moment. Gina Shaw
Regina Shaw
September 23, 2020