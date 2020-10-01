Menu
Walter Lee McKoy
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
MCKOY, Walter Lee, 87, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin J. and Nettie J. McKoy; brothers, Irvin and Norris McKoy. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Athalia McKoy; children, Russell McKoy, Cedre Baker, Carl, James, Karen and Walter McKoy II; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leola Bethune, Eunice Bowens, Betty McKoy and Eugene McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
5
Interment
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To my dear family so sorry for our lost ,I we will forever remember the love and caring he had for all, we all will miss him, praying for all.e=O
Carolyn Brown
September 28, 2020
I'm sorry for your lost. I appreciate growing up under an awesome leader. Elder Walter McKoy always set the standard for men and women in the church. I will always remember he stated," I'm save, sanctified, Holy Ghost fill and Fire Baptized".
Shemeika Jacobs
September 27, 2020
To my pastor I love you and will miss you love you sis McKoy he was a great man and be truly missed he was a on fire Shepard that kept the church worshipping in and out of the sanctuary
Luvennia (veany)
September 26, 2020
To First Lady McKoy and Family, I would likes to extended my Condolences. I would like to say, I am really going to miss the pastor so much. He has been a godly male role model for me all my life. He has been a like father to me. I loved him with all my heart. When I didn't come to church he was always glad to see me when I came. He never was judgemental person. He always was there for me. When I needed to talked; he was there to give me sound advice and correction when I needed it. He always knew when I needed some love and kindness. He will be dearly be missed by me. To his children thank you sharing your loving Daddy with me and the rest of the members of Solomon Temple Church. Love Dana
Dana Burton
September 25, 2020