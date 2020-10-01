I was shocked and am still heartbroken by the news of Chester’s sudden passing. I hand-picked Chester to be my lab technician in 1984 when I felt his talents were not being encouraged appropriately. Through 17 years of his outstanding efforts he ultimately became a Senior Research Assistant. But much more than our work relationship, Chester was a dear and generous friend whom I could always count on. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. My deep condolences to his children, Chester and Marquita, Rene, his grandchildren, his siblings and all his extended family. This is indeed an untimely and hurtful loss. May the Peace of God, which passes all human understanding, be with you all!

Arlyn Garcia-Perez Friend September 24, 2020