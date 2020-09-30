DAY-CHRISTIAN, Mario Ricardo, 18, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tiffany Bonita Day; and uncle, Finley Ricardo Day. He leaves cherished memories to his father, Mario Christian; sister, Ayanna Day-Christian; grandparents, Moses Allen (Deborah), Finley Day, Linda Cavitt; great-grandmother, Dolores Day; aunt, Angela Christian; cousins, Sonya Turner, Omarion, Michael Jr., Makiyah and Christopher; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where there will be a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.