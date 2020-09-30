I definitely offer my sincerest and humblest condolences to the immediate family of Mario, Mr Christian, Ayanna, and their grandparents. Mario was definitely a great kid and has gone waay too soon. I always saw that Mario had great potential in him to do great things in life if he believed that he could. He was one of the young children that I had the privilege, pleasure and honor of knowing and helping that always seemed to bring a smile to my face and heart. He will definitely be missed and I know that Mario is resting beside his mother as we speak. I offer my prayers and condolences and thoughts to the family for peace and closure. I say in closing, if there is a need that I can help with, please reach out to me. May Mario rest in peace. Definitely gone too soon but he will never be forgotten.

Pastor Marcel Higgins and Family September 24, 2020