Heath Blake King Sr.
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020
KING, Heath Blake, Sr., The King Family announces with great sadness the passing of Heath Blake King Sr. known to everyone as "Blake" on September 19, 2020, at the age of 53, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Blake was born on December 29, 1966, in Petersburg, Virginia. A native of Chester, Virginia, Blake graduated second in his class from Fork Union Military Academy in 1986. He excelled in sports while attending Fork Union. Blake attended College of Boca Raton Culinary Program in Boca Raton, Florida. A master of his own craft and a chef, Blake loved to exhibit his culinary skills while sharing his delicious recipes with all he encountered from coast to coast. One of his most treasured memories was cooking Allman's BBQ with his father, J.C. and his son, Blake Jr. After the birth of his first child, Blake immersed himself in the teachings of Billy Graham and the Holy Bible. In 1999 while staying with his sister Cheryl, he found the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Blake leaves to cherish his memory and is survived by his children, H. Blake King Jr. (Jordan), Connor King, Samantha King and Jackson King; and granddaughter, Blakeleigh King. He is also survived by his father and mother, Joseph C. King Jr. and Barbara J. King; siblings, Judy K. Crocker, Joseph C. King III, Cheryl A. King, Gloria K. Underwood (David); nephews, Michael D. Crocker Jr. (Karrie), W. Chris Young (Jacque); nieces, Megan Young (Ragan), Lindsay Underwood, Brenna Underwood; great-nephew, Cooper Young; great-nieces, Ava Crocker, Estella Crocker, Chloe Young; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Blake's life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 4 p.m. at The Colonial Heights Moose Lodge at 170 Moose Avenue in Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation and a light reception with the family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please share your cherished memories of Blake with the family by writing them down. We will have a memory box at the memorial service or you may mail them to Gloria Underwood at P.O. Box 551, Round Hill, Va. 20142. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Men's Recovery, 6417 Shelby County Rd., 150 Suite A, Bethel, Mo. 63434 and Fork Union Military Academy, P.O. Box 278, Fork Union, Virginia 23055.

I have lived my life and fought the fight and know this, I loved each one of you in life and now I love each one of you from heaven. Love, your son, brother, uncle, grandfather and most importantly love, your father, Blake.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
The Colonial Heights Moose Lodge
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
The Colonial Heights Moose Lodge
170 Moose Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
I was so sorry to hear about Blakes passing. I was Blakes 8th grade English teacher, 8th grade basketball coach, and his high school football coach. I will never forget that 8th grade English. My brother-in-law, Will Blair, and Blake always kept me entertained with their humor. I will always remember Blake in sports as an intense competitor who always gave me his best. My nickname for him was Tasmania Devil from the Bugs Bunny cartoon. He played and practiced like a whirlwind. I know being a cadet officer meant a lot to Blake, and he was a good leader. Blakes fellow cadets loved him and respected him. Every year at the end of school, Blake would have his dad bring the Haynie and Blair family his BBQ. To this day, it is the best BBQ I have ever eaten. I told Blake when he graduated, I would miss the BBQ more than him. I have a sad heart today because Blake just like all the kids I have coached are like my sons. I will never forget that smile, that senses of humor, and his compassion for others. He will always have a special place in my heart and will think of him often. I want Mr. and Mrs. Blake and his children know if they ever need anything or want to talk, I am here for you. Blake, I love you and thanks for the treasured memories you have given me.
Coach Haynie
September 26, 2020
To the entire King Family, I send my deepest and most sincere condolences over the tragic loss of a man who has been one of my closest friends and true brothers since we met at FUMA in the early 1980s. Ill never speak of Blake in the past tense, as he will always be with me and with us. JC, Barbara and Joey - I will always cherish the many memories we shared during the FUMA years. And I will never forget that beautiful kid with the giant smile, blonde hair, insane sense of humor and blazing speed. Blake Jr., you and I have become fast friends and I look forward to many more talks and memories. Your Dad is so proud of the man you have become. God Bless you all, and God Bless and keep you, Brother Blake.
Will Blair
September 26, 2020