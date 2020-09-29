Menu
Hazeltine McAllister
MCALLISTER, Mrs. Hazeltine, departed this life September 25, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander McAllister; stepdaughter, Ms. Patricia McAllister; sisters, Mrs. Esterine Green-Bell and Mrs. Ann B. Ross. She is survived by devoted caregiver nieces, Dr. Cynthia R. Mayo (James), Gladys R. Downing (Ruppert); other relatives: nephew, Bernard Brooks; and niece, Felicia R. Morton; six great-nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Concordia Home Health Care Services, Care Advantage, Inc. and caregivers, Renata Harrison and Ella, Little, recent caregivers for their devoted services during Mrs. McAllister's long illness. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where memorial services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Hazel loved her family, her home, her memories and had a admirable sense of self reliance. May her family find comfort in their strong faith and look forward to the best reunion ever.
Deborah Aulick
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 29, 2020