MCALLISTER, Mrs. Hazeltine, departed this life September 25, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander McAllister; stepdaughter, Ms. Patricia McAllister; sisters, Mrs. Esterine Green-Bell and Mrs. Ann B. Ross. She is survived by devoted caregiver nieces, Dr. Cynthia R. Mayo (James), Gladys R. Downing (Ruppert); other relatives: nephew, Bernard Brooks; and niece, Felicia R. Morton; six great-nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Concordia Home Health Care Services, Care Advantage, Inc. and caregivers, Renata Harrison and Ella, Little, recent caregivers for their devoted services during Mrs. McAllister's long illness. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where memorial services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

