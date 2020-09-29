WILSON, Jeanne Marie (Mangin), "Mimi," peacefully went to join her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her family on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jeanne graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in Trenton, N.J., in 1946. Jeanne then married Raymond Carlile Wilson August 7, 1948, who predeceased her after over 62 years of marriage. Mimi is survived by her three sons, Steven (Anne) of Schoharie, N.Y., Kevin of North Chesterfield, Va., David (Pamela) of Chester, Va.; her granddaughter, Lauren (William Moehl) of Chesterfield, Va.; grandson, Paul of Colonial Heights, Va.; great-grandson, William "Liam" Moehl; goddaughter, Edith Porter Byrnes; as well as cherished friends. Jeanne was an avid volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Groceries to Chesapeake, Chesapeake Care Free Clinic and the Chester Public Library, in addition to being an advocate for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers. The family would like to thank all the wonderful women who cared for Jeanne, keeping her comfortable and safe, allowing her to remain in her own home. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jeanne's memory to the families in your community battling with food insecurity.

