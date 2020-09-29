Menu
Lea V. Wilson Jr.
WILSON, Lea V., Jr., 87, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 13, 2020. Lea was born in Portsmouth, Va., March 13, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Nell; daughters, Debra and her husband, Mike, Vicki and Barbara; five grandsons and their wives, two granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Vince Wilson. The family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a funeral ceremony at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkhardt Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
