STANLEY, Frederick "Fred" Michael, of Ashland, left this mortal world on September 24, 2020, at the age of 67, living twice as long as anyone expected. Fred had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He could be ornery at times (like most redheads), but would give you the shirt off his back if you asked. Fred enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger days. He also quite enjoyed a cold beer, a good Western and considered himself the best horseshoe player North Ashland has ever seen. He left behind his loving wife, Patricia; son, Curtis; daughter, Sabrina; and grandson, Rhett, who was his pride and joy. He is also survived by sisters, Susan Hannah (Vance) and Margie Faour (Fred); and brothers, Robert Stanley Sr. (Betty) and James Stanley (Susan); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Viola; and by his beloved son, Monty. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 1, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.

