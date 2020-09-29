THOMAS, Janet Leigh Taylor, 64, passed away on September 24, 2020, in the company of her family and pets at her Hanover County home. Janet is survived by daughter, Kendall Thomas Nuessle (Scott); son, Hunter Thomas (Emily); grandson, Jackson Thomas; parents, Mary Frances Taylor and Bobby Taylor; sister, Kathy Moorefield (David); and former husband, Stephen Thomas. Janet was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School (1974) and Randolph-Macon College (1978). She taught German and history at Brookland Middle School before devoting herself to full-time parenting. She later obtained a Master Gardener certificate and began a successful second career as a landscape designer. Janet was passionate about flower gardening, crafting and caring for animals, especially her dogs and cats. She was an avid traveler, traveling with loved ones on adventures across the U.S., Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. Janet cherished the company of her friends, especially her dinners with "the girls." One of her greatest wishes was to return to the islands to snorkel amid the tropical fish and warm, gentle waves. Her family hopes that she has found a similar state of peace and comfort. Janet will be remembered for her courage, independence and boundless generosity. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Doswell, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the Hanover Humane Society and the Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad.

