Leslie Carl Poore
POORE, Mr. Leslie Carl, "L.C.," age 94, of Amelia, passed away on September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; and is survived by sons, Wilford Poore and wife, Linda, Donnie Poore and wife, Deadria, Tommy Poore and Tim Poore and wife, Susie, all of Amelia; grandchildren, James Leslie Poore, Susan Poore Cook, Michelle Gibbs, Tim Poore Jr. and Christopher Poore; along with eight great-grandchildren. He was a lifetime resident of Amelia County and a lifetime member of Piedmont Baptist Church, U.S. Navy veteran of WWII having served in the Seabees, a full-time farmer and part owner of Poores Trucking. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Baptist Cemetery. COVID-19 rules apply.


Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
