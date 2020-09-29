Menu
Marika L. Byrd
BYRD, Marika L., formerly of Staunton, Virginia, died in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia at 2 p.m. and burial will be at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service at the funeral home. Her service will be conducted by her pastor, Rev. Mary K. Collins, of the First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Virginia. It is requested that memorial donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
