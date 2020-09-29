Menu
John E. Thrower Jr.
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
THROWER, John E., Jr., 49, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Constance Thrower. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Tracey Thrower; son, Jaishawn Thrower; five loving grandchildren; stepchildren, Lavon Wade, Shonte Wade and Bria Stamper; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service, 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.

To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
John will be "One Good Brother" to be missed.
William Nelson
Family
September 28, 2020
John and I have known each other since 1990, and the birth of my son in 1991 to the present. We have shared the same conversations in our lives and dealt with some of the same issues. Laughter, serious talks, and cracking jokes held our bond as friends, even as brothers. Truly an awesome one to miss, but will never be forgotten.
William and Faith Charity Nelson
September 28, 2020
REST IN ETERNAL PEACE MY FRIEND!! YOU ARE GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!! IT WAS AN HONOR TO KNOW SUCH A GOOD PERSON
Leslie Waller
Coworker
September 28, 2020