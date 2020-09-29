THROWER, John E., Jr., 49, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Constance Thrower. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Tracey Thrower; son, Jaishawn Thrower; five loving grandchildren; stepchildren, Lavon Wade, Shonte Wade and Bria Stamper; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service, 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.