Ernest Francell Jackson
JACKSON, Mr. Ernest Francell, 72, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home. He is survived by five daughters, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three brothers and four sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at a later date; Reverend Joseph Allen officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
